Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,788,639 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of ADT worth $30,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ADT by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ADT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADT opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.10. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

