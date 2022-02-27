Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,107,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.43% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $29,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,074,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 164,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.78. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 119.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

