Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,037 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.41% of APA worth $31,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 1,336.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth about $86,520,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in APA by 402.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in APA by 2,560.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,597,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APA stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 4.45.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

