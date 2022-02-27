Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,647,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,424 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.57% of Independence Realty Trust worth $33,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 75.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,732,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,246,000 after acquiring an additional 745,624 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 21.1% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,735,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,657,000 after acquiring an additional 476,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,643,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,152,000 after buying an additional 390,615 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 66.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.79.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

