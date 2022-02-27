Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 228,765 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,900,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,765 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Gates Industrial worth $30,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $203,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Gates Industrial by 11.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial by 15.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

