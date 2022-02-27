Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 28,775 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.70% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $32,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of SPR opened at $50.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.19). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

