Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 84,037 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,037 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.89% of Strategic Education worth $32,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 12,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 735 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $60.74 on Friday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 146.34%.

Several brokerages have commented on STRA. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $320,534.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

