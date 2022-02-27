Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.09% of Okta worth $33,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,650,000. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new position in Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,669,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $1,033,406.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.65.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.51 and a twelve month high of $287.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. The firm had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

