Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.04% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $30,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELF opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

