Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.62% of Sterling Construction worth $30,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 76,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 407.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $835.63 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Sterling Construction Co, Inc engages in the provision of civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment consists of highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

