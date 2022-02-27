Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.91% of Vishay Precision Group worth $32,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VPG. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 67.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 290,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth about $1,249,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the third quarter worth about $1,234,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 240.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Shares of VPG opened at $31.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $435.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $39.71.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $176,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Vishay Precision Group Profile (Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.