Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 182,532 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,757,833 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 182,532 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.73% of SunCoke Energy worth $29,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,323 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 11.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC stock opened at $7.83 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $650.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SXC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.