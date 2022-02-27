Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 22,004 Shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.97% of Douglas Dynamics worth $33,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 76,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.23 and a 52 week high of $51.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $834.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

