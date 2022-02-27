Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 293,053 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 635,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 293,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.14% of Callon Petroleum worth $31,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $51,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPE stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $65.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

