Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 48,030 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 48,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.87% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $30,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNED. State Street Corp grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 522,046 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,259,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 360,095 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,403,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after buying an additional 327,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 318,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,728,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,226,000 after buying an additional 312,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BNED opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $12.01.
In other Barnes & Noble Education news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $296,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 124,688 shares of company stock worth $855,667. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Barnes & Noble Education (Get Rating)
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnes & Noble Education (BNED)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.