Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 53,133 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,133 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.98% of Liquidity Services worth $30,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,795,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after acquiring an additional 80,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 68,651 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,915 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter.

In other Liquidity Services news, insider John Daunt sold 24,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $510,829.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302 over the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LQDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 target price on the stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

