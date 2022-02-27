Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 690 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.53% of Boston Beer worth $33,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its holdings in Boston Beer by 337.7% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44,007 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 103.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 31.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAM. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $719.53.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 843 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $421,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,685 shares of company stock worth $3,917,380 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SAM opened at $380.53 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $355.87 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($7.49). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

