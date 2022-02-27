Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 950,471 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,152,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 950,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.40% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $31,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after buying an additional 1,059,143 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter worth $1,087,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 253,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after acquiring an additional 235,478 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HLX opened at $3.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $585.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.95.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

