Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579,312 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 108,897 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.95% of Fossil Group worth $30,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fossil Group by 1,030.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,471 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fossil Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fossil Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,590 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $747.83 million, a P/E ratio of 478.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.24. Fossil Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

