Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.17.

DDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $402,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $766,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DDL opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $1.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.