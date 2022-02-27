disBalancer 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $168,450.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 27th. One disBalancer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $168,450.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.62 or 0.07045676 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,979.16 or 0.99735649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00053303 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003063 BTC.

disBalancer Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,516,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,005,796 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

