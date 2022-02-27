Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion and $516.78 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

