Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

DMZPY remained flat at $$29.34 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. engages in the management of retail food outlets and franchise services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Australia/New Zealand, Europe, and Japan. The company was founded on December 27, 1983 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

