Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of Douglas Emmett worth $18,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEI stock opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.84. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

