DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,571 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.12% of DTE Energy worth $26,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in DTE Energy by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after purchasing an additional 783,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DTE Energy by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after purchasing an additional 564,374 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 806,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $121.95 on Friday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.11.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.