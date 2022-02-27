Dvision Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.06 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $143.73 million and $4.06 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dvision Network has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One Dvision Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,296,290 coins. Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

