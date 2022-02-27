Dynamite One Day Trading Volume Tops $62,116.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $10,717.65 and approximately $62,116.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 32.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.55 or 0.00279549 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004569 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.43 or 0.01251242 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,694 coins and its circulating supply is 386,988 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.