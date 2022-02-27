e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,362 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.38% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.