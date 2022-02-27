Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $767.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 376.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 182,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

