Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th.
NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $28.31 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $767.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.25.
Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.
