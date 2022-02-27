EasyFi (EZ) Price Reaches $2.16

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One EasyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00005745 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $5.47 million and $427,939.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00036318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00110061 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

