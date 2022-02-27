eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.57.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.
About eBay (Get Rating)
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.