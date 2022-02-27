eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.57.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in eBay by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $209,673,000 after purchasing an additional 197,158 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in eBay by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 295.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 155,925 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 116,459 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. eBay has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

