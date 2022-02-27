eBoost Market Cap Tops $1.03 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $291.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get eBoost alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.05 or 0.00274285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015540 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000979 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001827 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.