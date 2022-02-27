EchoLink Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $89,512.87 and $2,050.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EKO is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

