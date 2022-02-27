EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Position Cut by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 80,309 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.24% of EchoStar worth $5,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 20.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SATS. Raymond James lowered their price target on EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.67. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

