eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.48 Million

Analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $249.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.32 million to $257.22 million. eHealth reported sales of $293.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year sales of $544.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $535.01 million to $551.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $581.00 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $638.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow eHealth.

Several brokerages have commented on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.21. eHealth has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 47,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eHealth by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in eHealth by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,814,000 after buying an additional 163,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in eHealth by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

