Elastos (ELA) Price Hits $3.47 on Top Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Elastos has a total market cap of $70.64 million and $400,159.00 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can now be bought for approximately $3.47 or 0.00009194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008926 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001399 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Asian Dragon (AD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

ELA is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

