Electric Vehicle Zone Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $24.64 million and $155,881.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,612.54 or 0.06926508 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,614.11 or 0.99724529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00045757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00053786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.