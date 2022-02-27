Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,084 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $128.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $148.93. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Citigroup upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $418,982.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock worth $4,422,295. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

