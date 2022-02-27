ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.10 ($16.02).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of ElringKlinger stock opened at €9.68 ($10.99) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $613.01 million and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.90. ElringKlinger has a fifty-two week low of €9.73 ($11.05) and a fifty-two week high of €18.18 ($20.66).

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

