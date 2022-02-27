Elrond Market Capitalization Achieves $2.94 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $136.21 or 0.00360748 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $193.88 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.68 or 0.00197797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001046 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00022463 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00060710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007997 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,573,700 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

