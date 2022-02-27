Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Reaches $0.0147 on Top Exchanges

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $281,800.84 and $5.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 145.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000134 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

