EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 122,149 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 18.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 16.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 43.3% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 38.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.80 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.10. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

