Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.04) EPS.

Shares of EOSE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. 1,459,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,912. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 656,842 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,899,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,808,000 after acquiring an additional 649,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 91,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 62,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1,006.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 48,930 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOSE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

