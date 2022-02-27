EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 78,365 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,365 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Global Payments worth $28,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,532,000 after buying an additional 93,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $440,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $137.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.28. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $212,325 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

