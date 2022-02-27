EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,177 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $22,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

