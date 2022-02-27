EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 31,566 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $29,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after buying an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VERITY Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $298,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $74.96 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.