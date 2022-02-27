EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,034 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,825,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,081,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $146.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.78 and a 200-day moving average of $146.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.