EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.01 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,894 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,216,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,836,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.07 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day moving average of $163.15.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.