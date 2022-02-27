EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $46.13 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.3% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $149.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.48. The company has a market capitalization of $272.24 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

