EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

EPR opened at $50.12 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.03%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $9,978,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 301,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,316,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

